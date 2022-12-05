National Bankshares Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.68.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Lundin Gold

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein purchased 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,624,016. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein purchased 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 463,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,078,983.42.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

