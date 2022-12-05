National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $47.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

National Instruments Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. Research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

