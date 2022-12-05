Nblh (NBLH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,306.04

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Nblh token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Nblh has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $3,306.04 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nblh has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00040006 USD and is down -9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,013.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

