NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.92 and last traded at $44.14. 495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 146,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.60.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.