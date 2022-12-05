nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $26.64 on Thursday. nCino has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of nCino by 69.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

