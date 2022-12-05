NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $83.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00010173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00080791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00060965 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 833,884,048 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 833,884,048 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.75786388 USD and is up 3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $71,694,690.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

