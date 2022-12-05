Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.42 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $82.86 million and $1.42 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,055.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00477168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022483 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00114262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00850901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.00652932 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00245206 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

