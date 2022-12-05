Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.42 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $82.86 million and $1.42 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,055.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00477168 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022483 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002660 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00114262 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00850901 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.00652932 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00245206 BTC.
About Nervos Network
Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nervos Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
