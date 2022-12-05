New Street Research Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MBLY. Citigroup began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

