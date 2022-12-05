New Street Research Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MBLY. Citigroup began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.67.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
Shares of MBLY stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $32.90.
Mobileye Global Company Profile
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
