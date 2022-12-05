NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 36,366 shares.The stock last traded at $320.00 and had previously closed at $322.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.62 and its 200-day moving average is $304.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 21.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 84.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,074,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth $2,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

