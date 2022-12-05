Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6,287.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,104 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $28,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $147.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

