Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $21.69 Million in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,685,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 3.43% of Gores Holdings IX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 173,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,703,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,984,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

GHIX stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

