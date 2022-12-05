Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,768 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Elanco Animal Health worth $42,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,042,000 after buying an additional 3,535,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,748 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.