Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 17,607 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,607 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $64,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $152.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.81. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

