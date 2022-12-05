Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $34.69.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

