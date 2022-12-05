Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $34.69.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

