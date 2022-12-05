Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Kathryn E. Falberg Acquires 75,041 Shares

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 75,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $138,825.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,041 shares in the company, valued at $138,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nuvation Bio Stock Down 3.0 %
Nuvation Bio stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.45.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
