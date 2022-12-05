Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Kathryn E. Falberg Acquires 75,041 Shares

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 75,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $138,825.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,041 shares in the company, valued at $138,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 3.0 %

Nuvation Bio stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

