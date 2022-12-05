Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
