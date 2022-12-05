Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

