Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NQP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 98,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,920. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

