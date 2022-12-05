NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $271.17 Million

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $41.12 or 0.00240563 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $271.17 million and approximately $1,807.81 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 42.03700732 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,846.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

