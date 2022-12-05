Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0470 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $269.39 million and $14.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.98 or 0.07393741 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00080855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00060717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04774352 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $12,525,320.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

