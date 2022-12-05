ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in ObsEva by 25.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

