One01 Capital LP Sells 2,700 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

One01 Capital LP reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 6.4% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. One01 Capital LP owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.16.

ULTA opened at $471.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.04. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $477.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

