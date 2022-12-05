One01 Capital LP Trims Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

One01 Capital LP lowered its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,900 shares during the period. Li Auto accounts for approximately 10.5% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One01 Capital LP owned 0.05% of Li Auto worth $19,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,229 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 176,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,028,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,200 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LI opened at $24.17 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

