Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 7.7%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $644.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. Opera had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 29.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 200.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 37.9% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 218,992 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

