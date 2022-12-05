Oppenheimer Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $90.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESTC. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.53.

ESTC opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,776,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,650,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elastic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after acquiring an additional 843,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

