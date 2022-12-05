Options Solutions LLC Purchases 3,929 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Options Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Options Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $98.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

