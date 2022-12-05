Options Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Options Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,032 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 186,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,977,000 after buying an additional 749,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 637,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after buying an additional 250,914 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

