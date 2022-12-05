Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

OTIS stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 2,543,929 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after buying an additional 2,119,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.