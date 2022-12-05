Overstock.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,015 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 4,574 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 64.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 22.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.95. 19,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,219. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

