Oxen (OXEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $167,822.51

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $167,822.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,095.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00474661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00115607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00846105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00662963 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00246100 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,971,373 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

