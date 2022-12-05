Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Parsons alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Parsons by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $49.29 on Monday. Parsons has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.