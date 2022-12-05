Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 1,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $212.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.23. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $290.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -257.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Penumbra by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

