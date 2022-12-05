Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.27) price target on the stock.

PSMMY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,290 ($15.43) to GBX 1,230 ($14.71) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.71) to GBX 1,117 ($13.36) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.27) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,714.00.

Shares of PSMMY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.13. 31,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,567. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

