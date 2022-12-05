Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) One Day Volume Tops $209.29

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $209.29 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $1,786.68 or 0.10475248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,232 tokens. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

