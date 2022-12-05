Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.81

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

