Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases Shares of 58,403 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,347,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 5.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $2,552,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,476,943 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,476,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,281,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,473,184 shares of company stock worth $111,212,109 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $380.58 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

