Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Sells 97,091 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,091 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son comprises approximately 3.0% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 109.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 28,034 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 203,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NTB stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 45.48%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

