Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Kinloch Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.2% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 50,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,790. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.