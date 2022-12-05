Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 2,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $37,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.28. 463,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,378. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.
