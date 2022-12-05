Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 2,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $37,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Photronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.28. 463,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,378. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Photronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

