PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,416 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.97.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 96.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 33,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.