PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,416 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.97.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
