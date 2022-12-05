Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.81

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.81 and last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 1631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,782,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after buying an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after buying an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

