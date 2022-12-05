Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
HNW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,511. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $15.90.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
