Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

HNW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,511. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

