Piper Sandler Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $173.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $138.97 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,737 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 15,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

