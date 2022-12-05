Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001982 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $65.51 million and approximately $65,875.79 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00271738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00087905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,805,703 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

