PlatinX (PTX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and $238,229.94 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.26 or 0.05870320 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00497543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.13 or 0.30000725 BTC.

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.