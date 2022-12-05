Pocket Network (POKT) Price Tops $0.0764 on Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $77.94 million and $3.64 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

