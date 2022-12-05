Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,768,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $808,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 46.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $545.60 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.60 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

