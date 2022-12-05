Point72 Europe London LLP Buys 11,400 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $5.05 on Monday, reaching $466.10. 666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,077. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.90.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.38.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

