Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 8,400 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $123.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.