Point72 Europe London LLP Reduces Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 0.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

CFG traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $40.66. 13,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

